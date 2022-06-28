Saints legend Wood so happy to 'sign off in style' with Barbarians

The Saints legend, who will retire this summer, landed two conversions as Barbarians beat Spain 26-7 at Estadio El Molinon in Gijon.

Samoan full-back Ahsee Tuala, who has now exited Saints, also featured in the game.

But the night was all about Wood as he brought the curtain down on a storied career in some style.

The 35-year-old was given a couple of chances from the kicking tee - and he did not disappoint.

One of his kicks would have made any fly-half proud.

And after the game, Wood took to Instagram to say thanks to all of the people who have played a part in his rugby journey.

The back row forward, who made 240 appearances for Saints after joining the club from Worcester Warriors in 2010, wrote: "Have hung up my kicking boots for good. Proud to retire with a 100 per cent record off the tee, 2/2. Thank you to everyone that's played a role big or small on my rugby journey. Thank you to @barkersbuttsrfc for igniting the fire. Thank you to @northamptonsaints for becoming home. Thank you to @barbarians_fc for the amazing opportunity to sign off in style on and off the pitch with a wicked group and some old skool rugby attitude."