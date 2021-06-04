Saints legend Wood signs new deal at the Gardens

Tom Wood is staying on at Saints

Wood was due to be out of contract this summer but he has earned another year at Saints, who he joined from Worcester Warriors in 2010.

The 34-year-old has racked up 226 appearances for the black, green and gold, delivering plenty of highlights along the way.

He was a key man during the sensational double-winning season of 2013/14, scoring one of the most memorable tries in Saints history, in a play-off semi-final win against Leicester Tigers.

And Wood has continued to serve the club stoically ever since, refusing to let his levels drop despite difficulties with injury along the way.

He has also won 50 caps for England, appearing at two Rugby World Cups, captaining his country on three occasions, and helping the Red Rose to a Six Nations triumph in 2017.

And Saints boss Chris Boyd is delighted that Wood has decided to extend his career at the Gardens.

Boyd said: "Woody brings a massive amount of experience and leadership to our group, and you absolutely can’t underestimate the contributions he has made on the field this season - he’s played very well.

“He still feels like he is mentally and physically capable of making a big contribution next season, and is a great lieutenant for Alex Waller and Lewis Ludlam around the place.

“In any organisation – elite sport or otherwise – it is so important to have people within that are deeply, emotionally connected to that organisation.