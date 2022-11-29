Saints in strong position as they eye Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final spot

As approved unanimously by all clubs at an Investor Board meeting, two games (Bristol Bears vs Sale Sharks and London Irish vs Bath Rugby) will be staged at a date to be confirmed, to complete the qualification process.

Exeter Chiefs will also receive a points allocation from the match that should have been played against Worcester Warriors.

Once these adjustments have been completed, the sides eligible for the knockout stages of the competition will have played four matches, allowing for a fair and equitable semi-final qualification from the three pools.

Saints still hope to lift the Premiership Rugby Cup this season

Having won three of their four matches so far in the competition, Saints sit in a strong position at the top of Pool 3.

If London Irish are defeated by Bath in the rearranged pool fixture, Saints are guaranteed to progress into the semi-finals, although whether or not they would play the final-four clash on home soil would depend on results elsewhere.

