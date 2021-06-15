Saints hooker Sam ready to square up to New Zealand

Sam Matavesi

The 29-year-old will hope to add to his 15 Test caps for his country against the All Blacks on July 10 and 17 in Dunedin and Hamilton respectively.

The players and management traveling to New Zealand will be in quarantine for 14 days in Christchurch before being cleared to train as a group.

“It’s an exciting squad, and a perfect opportunity for the players who have been training well and the exposure within the squad against other confirmed international players will be fruitful,” said Fiji boss Vern Cotter.

“We are looking forward to getting this group together and we will have to keep things simple.

“The All Blacks will be very hard in the first Test match, but they will be even harder for the second Test, so we will need to be able to grow this group by keeping things simple and being together will be the main key to it.

“It’s about kicking on from where we left off during the Autumn Nations Cup in November last year. We finished on a positive note in the United Kingdom against Georgia.

“We were frustrated not to play the other games because of COVID-19 and we will be looking forward to getting together and just kicking on.