Saints' home Premiership play-off semi-final to take place on 10-year anniversary of title triumph

Alex Waller scored as Saints beat Gloucester on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have been handed a Friday night Gallagher Premiership home play-off semi-final after cruising to a 90-0 win against Gloucester on Saturday afternoon.

The bonus-point success ensured the black, green and gold will finish in the top two, meaning they will host a final-four tie.

And Premiership Rugby has confirmed that Saints' game will take place at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, May 31, live on TNT Sports.

The last time Saints won a Premiership play-off semi-final was in 2014, when they beat Leicester Tigers on a memorable Friday night at the Gardens.

They then went on to win their first, and so far only, Premiership title against Saracens, on May 31, 2014.

That, of course, means this year's semi-final will be played on the 10-year anniversary of that title triumph.