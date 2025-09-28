Saints hit by stunning Exeter comeback as PREM opener ends in a draw

Edoardo Todaro scored on his PREM debut (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs staged a remarkable second-half comeback to claim a 33-33 draw and leave Saints stunned in their Gallagher PREM opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Baxter's side were 33-7 down at the break, having been hit by a 13-minute blitz in which Saints scored four times.

But the black, green and gold couldn't get anything going after half-time as Exeter flew forward, refusing to believe they were beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chiefs racked up 26 unanswered points and threatened to win it late on, but Josh Hodge was given a 20-minute red card for a high tackle with eight minutes to go.

Saints did their best to make the extra man count, but after losing the lineout from the penalty they kicked to the corner, they never really threatened.

Exeter thought they’d won it when Henry Slade went over four minutes from time, but the England centre's effort was ruled out for a forward pass in the build-up.

It meant both sides finished the match with three league points to start their campaign, with Saints now getting set for a trip to Gloucester next Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dowson's men were missing 15 players for the match with Exeter and they endured a sluggish start as Anthony Belleau's kick-off didn't go the required distance, giving the Chiefs a scrum, from which Slade slotted a 50:22.

That gave the Exeter field position and after staying patient, they used it, with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso picking up from the breakdown and cruising home for his side's opening score.

Slade added the extras and Saints lost hooker Craig Wright to a head injury inside the opening five minutes, adding to their early pain.

When Saints did manage to exert some pressure, the Exeter defence stood tall, refusing to let the home side into their 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when Saints won a scrum penalty from a Chiefs put-in, it was a different story as Callum Chick cranked up the heat with a huge carry and Alex Coles steamed forward to dive over the line.

Belleau converted to level the scores but Exeter threatened almost immediately as Archie McParland had to do some fine defensive work to stop Paul Brown-Bampoe who had escaped down the left.

Exeter did well at the other end to resist a lineout drive as Saints looked to pile on the pressure inside the away 22.

The Chiefs were defending well, and they did so again after George Hendy went flying down the left, with a breakdown win from hooker Joseph Dweba helping Exeter to get out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendy was coming to life though and after he led a searing counter-attack from inside his own half, Saints grabbed the lead.

Hendy found McParland and after he was stopped by a desperate last-ditch tackle, Saints moved the ball for Tom Pearson to score on the left.

Belleau missed the conversion from the touchline to leave the black, green and gold 12-7 up, and they were now really starting to shine in the Gardens sun.

A slick move ended with James Ramm delivering an incredible back-of-the-hand offload for Edoardo Todaro to score on his PREM debut, and Belleau added the gloss with the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had stunned Exeter with their surge, and they left them punch drunk again as they picked up the bonus-point try with 32 minutes on the clock.

Fraser Dingwall placed a lovely short pass in the path of Tom Litchfield and he found the pace to finish it off.

Belleau converted to make it 26-7 and the black, green and gold had built some breathing space seemingly in the blink of an eye.

It was to get even better three minutes before the break as Saints moved the ball with brilliant speed to the left for Todaro to dart inside and grab his second try of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belleau converted and Exeter were looking dazed as they tried to comprehend how the game had got away from them so quickly.

Saints almost had another try before the break as Belleau breezed through, but Exeter just managed to scramble on the left to stop the home side adding to their tally.

Saints sent on Italy prop Danilo Fischetti for his PREM and home debut at half-time, but Exeter were the ones who scored first as Stephen Varney sent the ball in behind for Brown-Bampoe to gather and score.

Slade hit the post with the conversion but Saints were sleeping at the start of the second half, giving Exeter plenty of chances to attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away side accepted the invitation as ever-lively full-back Hodge went flying through and offloaded to Ross Vintcent for the score.

Slade easily added the extras and the Saints lead was down to just 14 points, with fears growing that the black, green and gold were struggling to find their feet in the second half.

Todaro had to do some sterling work to get back and stop Feyi-Waboso getting to a kick ahead first as Exeter continued to play with their tail up.

Saints sent on JJ van der Mescht for his PREM debut as they sought to get something going, but it was Exeter who were making all the running with their back three looking dangerous with broken field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramm almost gave Saints the catalyst they needed as he kicked ahead and chased, but the bounce of the ball wasn't kind and it just went dead before he could ground it.

It was a rare moment of excitement in the away half as Exeter continued to push forward.

A quick lineout caught Saints napping and Vintcent pinned his ears back before diving over the line.

Slade converted and Exeter were just a converted score behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were soon level as Saints were exposed on their left and Feyi-Waboso went over, despite limping as he ran.

Slade's conversion brought the scores level and the Gardens was stunned, with Saints having collapsed in the opening half an hour of the second half.

The home fans did their best to summon a response, and they got it as Saints flew forward, forcing Exeter to infringe as Hodge landed a high blow on Sam Graham, who appeared to have been knocked out.

Hodge would follow Graham off the field as the Exeter full-back was given a 20-minute red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Saints couldn't make the most of the lineout chance deep in Exeter territory and the away side won a penalty on halfway after clearing their lines.

It drew huge roars from the away bench and Exeter were still sensing the chance to claim victory.

The away side thought they had moved into the lead when Slade went over, but boos rang out and referee Joe James headed over the big screen, spotting a forward pass in the build-up and ruling the try out.

Saints were still in their own 22 with four minutes to go but they mounted one last attack, which ended when McParland saw the ball dislodged from his grasp, handing Exeter a chance to keep the ball and boot it out to make sure of the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Tom Litchfield (Rory Hutchinson 62), 12 Fraser Dingwall (c) (Toby Thame 68), 11 James Ramm; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Danilo Fischetti 40), 2 Craig Wright (Henry Walker 4), 3 Trevor Davison (Elliot Millar Mills 21); 4 Alex Coles, 5 Ed Prowse (JJ van der Mescht 55); 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick (Sam Graham 68 (Chick 72)).

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Josh Hodge; 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Hammersley, 11 Paul Brown-Bampoe; 10 Harvey Skinner, 9 Stephen Varney (Charlie Chapman 76); 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke (Kwenzo Blose 59), 2 Joseph Dweba (Jack Yeandle 59), 3 Josh Iosefa-Scott (Bachuki Tchumbadze); 4 Rusi Tuima (Andrea Zambonin 44), 5 Lewis Pearson; 6 Christ Tshiunza (Dafydd Jenkins 40), 7 Greg Fisilau (Vintcent 74), 8 Ross Vintcent (Kane James 72).

Referee: Joe James