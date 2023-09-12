Saints 'have to be smart' about how they use their squad in build-up to start of Premiership

Watch more videos on Shots!

The black, green and gold have opted to leave out the majority of their regular starters for the two pre-season matches and the Premiership Rugby Cup opener at Ealing Trailfinders.

Saints have lost all three of those games but it is clear that their primary focus is on getting in the best shape possible for the Gallagher Premiership opener at Sale Sharks on October 15.

And with 16 consecutive weekends of Premiership and Champions Cup action starting with that trip to the AJ Bell Stadium, it is clear why Saints don't want to overwork their main men.

Saints were beaten by Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"The player load and the game load that we've got coming up to Christmas and into January is pretty big so we have to be smart about how we use our guys and how rested guys can be," head coach Vesty said.

"We've got to share time out and be prepared for the business part of the season."

Saints were without 14 players for the 48-22 defeat at Ealing on Sunday due to a combination of injuries and international call-ups.

But Vesty said: "Most teams have got internationals and every team has got a few injuries so we're not complaining really.

"These are great opportunities for players to put their hand up and say 'look at me, I want to play'."

While most of Saints' senior stars have yet to get a game, their role in steeling the other players for matches has been significant.

"They're preparing the team that is playing at the weekend to give it their best shot," Vesty explained.

"They're acting as opposition for part of the week, like our Wandies always do. It's just the turn of some of our senior guys to prep the team at the moment.

"But also we're trying to get better in lots of aspects on the rugby pitch, in the gym, fitness levels - all of that. They've got a little bit more focus on that as well at the moment.

"But games are coming pretty thick and fast from now on so you're going to see lots more people take the field in the next few weeks."

Saints have added some size to their squad this summer with players told to bulk up a bit.

But Vesty does not believe that will have any impact on their typically high-tempo style.

"France play fast and play very quick on the front foot and they are ginormous, so the two things are not mutually exclusive by any stretch,” he said.

"You can still play really fast and be big and massive.

"We've had a long pre-season so we've had a little bit more time in the gym, more time getting match-ready and bulking up a little bit, but I wouldn't say it's the be-all and end-all of what we're after.”

Saints scored three tries against Ealing, with debutant Will Glister grabbing a double and experienced hooker Tom Cruse notching the other.

And Vesty said: "I thought it was a great learning experience.

"We had lots of young guys out there who are better players for having played that game.

"We've learned a lot more about them and they've learned a lot more about themselves and what senior rugby is.

"For a lot of those guys, it was their first senior game against a very good Ealing side.

"We've learned so much.

"We were disappointed we let the game get away from us two weeks on the trot early on because that's a bit of naivety.