Saints full-back Furbank can't wait to get started as England face Japan

George Furbank says he can't wait for the international action to start this Saturday.

Furbank and six of his Saints team-mates are with the Red Rose ahead of their Summer Series opener against Japan (kick-off 6.50am BST).

Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Furbank will all start in Tokyo, while Fin Smith is on the bench.

And Furbank said: “We’re very excited, the boys who were with the Saints and the boys who’ve already had a few weeks training, we’re really excited to play at the Olympic Stadium against what we think is a very good team.

George Furbank (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Japan has a new coaching setup so we don’t know exactly what to expect.

“We’ve been watching a decent amount of Top League (League One) from Japan so it’s probably going to be something similar to that.”

Furbank really established himself as England’s first-choice full-back during the Guinness Six Nations.

And he expects the Red Rose to play in a similar fashion to how they did in their most recent tournament action.

Furbank said: “I can’t give everything away. We’ve had a focus on Japan and what they’re like as a group but most of the focus is on us this week.

"We have a clear game plan and nothing will change too much from the Six Nations.”

England will be up against a familiar face this weekend as Japan are coached by Eddie Jones.

Furbank was actually handed his England debut by Jones in 2020.

And the Saints star said: “I got on well with Eddie, he gave me my first cap, I’m appreciative.

"He was a unique coach, I’ve never had a coach like him before.