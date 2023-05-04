Saints fly-half Smith on shortlist for breakthrough player of the season award

The 20-year-old claimed his club’s young player of the season accolade a fortnight ago, and is now in line to scoop the league-wide prize with the winner announced next Wednesday at the Premiership Rugby awards evening.

Smith joins Gloucester centre Seb Atkinson, London Irish flanker Tom Pearson and Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr on the shortlist, having made 15 appearances and scored 139 points so far for Saints since his early-season move from Worcester Warriors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the seven-person judging panel was BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones, who said: “This category was incredibly difficult to judge with so many young stars breaking through this season. Some really deserving players have been left off the shortlist.

Fin Smith

“Fin has had a remarkable season, joining Northampton in difficult circumstances, but going on to help drive the Saints into the top four and receiving an England squad call-up.

“Meanwhile Gus is another semi-finalist who has really caught the eye with his consistency for Sale, and will no doubt have a huge role to play in the semi-final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Tom has been a colossus for Irish, making tackles, carrying hard and scoring brilliant tries in an impressive season for the Exiles, while Seb really impressed the panel with his consistently high levels of performance in the midfield at Gloucester.