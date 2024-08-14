Saints fans require extra subscription to watch Investec Champions Cup matches

Saints are in Investec Champions Cup action this season (photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Saints supporters will face an extra subscription cost this season after EPCR announced that Premier Sports will be the lead broadcaster of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland.

That means all of Saints’ matches in the European competition will feature on the channel for the coming season and if supporters want to watch the games, they will require a subscription that starts from £10.99 per month.

Rugby fans already have to shell out for a discovery+ subscription to watch Gallagher Premiership matches, and many will have Sky Sports packages to watch international action.

But now there is a third company that needs to be subscribed to if Saints fans who do not attend matches want to see their team in Europe over the next three years.

The agreement, which will run until the conclusion of the 2026/27 season, will see Premier Sports cover all 63 Investec Champions Cup matches, as well as two EPCR Challenge Cup pool matches per round, two EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16, and all matches in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Premier Sports is fast becoming a major operator in the rugby landscape, broadcasting 20 EPCR Challenge Cup matches across the 2023/24 season and also being the UK broadcaster for TOP14 and BKT United Rugby Championship (URC).

In its six-year partnership with URC to date, Premier Sports has hosted more than 900 live rugby fixtures showing every game live including the grand final.

Premier Sports' rugby coverage runs alongside other sports and leagues including rights to LALIGA, Scottish Football, Copa Italia, DFB Pokal, NHL and NASCAR.

In addition, Premier Sports is planning to create and launch a 24/7 rugby channel at the very heart of which will sit the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, said: “Premier Sports has huge ambition to become the home of club rugby in the UK and Ireland, along with their rights to TOP14 and URC competitions.

"We are delighted to join them on this journey and tremendously excited to help them reach new heights by bringing the very best of elite club rugby to UK and Ireland audiences.

“In addition to the match day coverage, the creation of a 24/7 rugby channel represents a step-change in Premier Sports rugby coverage.

“The Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will be at the heart of this new offering, led by key rugby personalities including Stephen Ferris, John Barclay, Tom Shanklin and Ryan Wilson.

“Furthermore, we have been able to work with Premier Sports to ensure new fixture times for English clubs, avoiding clashes with Premier League football to maximise viewing.

“We have worked with the team at Premier Sports for many years both on the EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland and as our broadcaster in Asia.

"We have been very impressed with their commitment and ability to raise the profile and production of URC coverage to exciting new levels and we look forward to working with them as EPCR continues the ambitious growth of its competitions.”

Mickey O’Rourke, founding managing director of Premier Sports said: “We are delighted and proud to bring the world’s greatest international club rugby competition to our customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Every week will be rugby week at Premier Sports, with a stellar talent line-up of top pundits, presenters and commentators leading our coverage.

"We will look to mirror the pride, passion and excitement that EPCR, players, clubs and supporters invest in European rugby every season and bring fans closer to the action and the game’s star players.

“We are equally excited to welcome new rugby customers to Premier Sports and will be offering affordable annual and monthly subscription offers to support all rugby fans.”

How to join Premier Sports: Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, from £10.99 per month which includes free access to Premier Sports streaming service, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, Fire TV and Chromecast, LG Smart TVs and Android TV enabled devices, with a range of subscription options available also from just £10.99 per month. In the Republic of Ireland, Premier Sports is available as part of the ‘Sports Extra’ Pack on Sky, NOW, Virgin Media and Vodafone.

Saints’ Investec Champions Cup 2024/25 fixtures

Round 1: Saints vs Castres Olympique – Saturday, December 7, 2024 (kick-off 3.15pm) – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Round 2: Vodacom Bulls vs Saints – Saturday, December 14, 2024 (kick-off 3pm*) – Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Round 3: Stade Français vs Saints – Saturday, January 11, 2025 (kick-off 6.30pm*) – Stade Jean-Bouin

Round 4: Saints vs Munster – Saturday, January 18, 2025 (kick-off 3.15pm) – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens

Round of 16: April 4/5/6, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 11/12/13, 2025

Semi-finals: May 2/¾

Final: Saturday, May 24 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff