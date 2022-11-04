Saints expect 'incredibly physical' encounter against Exeter

The black, green and gold play host to the Chiefs at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens with little separating the sides in the league standings so far this season.

Saints are currently three points above Exeter, who have a game in hand.

And when asked about the Chiefs, Dowson said: "They are incredibly physical.

"They definitely have the most metres per gainline carry so they go very hard at that space.

"They've got lots of absolute quality.

"They've had guys go away for international duty but you look at the group they have behind them and they traditionally have a very big squad.

"They've got a big catchment in terms of how they put their Academy together.

Phil Dowson

"They've got some momentum going into Friday night and they will be a handful."

With Saints and Exeter both shorn of international stars this week, squad depth will be tested.

And when asked whether it is more difficult to prepare to face a team that is much-changed from the norm, Dowson said: "It is and it isn't because you kow how Exeter are going to play, you know how Sarries are going to play, you know how Bristol are going to play - everyone has their own style.

"I'm sure they'd say the same of us with our changes that there may be different personnel in there but the style will be very similar to how it has been going.

"We need to understand there's going to be some threats in there, we need to understand what they're capable of as individuals and how sides play as a team to negate that."

Saints face two huge games in the Premiership before they switch off from league action ahead of the match at Gloucester on December 3.

And Dowson said: "This is a big fortnight for us.

"Friday night at the Gardens will be good and we're excited about it.

"We've got Alex Mitchell playing his 100th off the bench and Kayde Sylvester playing his first so there are lots of things for the boys to be excited about.