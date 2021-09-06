Saints duo set to miss start of season

Tommy Freeman

The duo had surgery during the summer to rectify problems picked up during the previous campaign.

And that means they are unlikely to be available to face the Cherry and Whites at Franklin's Gardens later this month.

Boyd explained: "We have a few that had summer surgeries that have taken a little bit longer to come back.

"Tommy Freeman probably won't make the start of the season and Tom James probably won't make the start of the season.

"But by and large, we're not in too bad a space."

Saints will also have to wait to field new signings Frank Lomani and Courtnall Skosan.

Boyd said: "They're just waiting on visas and then Courtnall will have to quarantine coming from South Africa so we've got a couple to come.