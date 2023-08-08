Saints duo selected by Fiji for Rugby World Cup
Head coach Simon Raiwalui announced his 33-man Flying Fijians group for next month’s tournament in France this morning.
Matavesi has 24 caps for his country and the hooker is heading to his second World Cup, while 25-year-old lock Mayanavanua will be looking to add to his nine international caps over the coming weeks.
Fiji face France and then England in warm-up clashes this month, before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Wales on September 11.
The side then faces Australia (September 18), Georgia (October 1) and Portugal (October 9) in their remaining pool stage matches.
“We have had a good journey for the last five weeks starting from our camp in Taveuni,” said Raiwalui.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the players and the input they had in all our three Test matches against Tonga, Samoa and Japan.”
Fiji squad for Rugby World Cup
Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata.
Backs: Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu, Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.