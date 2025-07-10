Saints duo Pollock and Smith start as Lions face final clash before first Test

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock and Fin Smith will start for the British & Irish Lions when they face an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday (kick-off 11am BST).

Alex Mitchell has been named among the replacements as he maintains his record of having featured in every tour match so far.

Back row forward Pollock comes into the starting line-up for this weekend's clash, having entered the action in the 36-24 victory over ACT Brumbies on Wednesday.

Smith takes over fly-half duties against the AUNZ Invitational XV to make his fourth appearance in the famous red jersey.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: “We are in a great position just over a week out from the first Test.

"The players now have another chance to put in a strong team performance and put a hand up for selection for the Test matches against the Wallabies.

"Les Kiss has assembled a strong squad with lots of international experience and we know that he will have them well organised and they will bring a lot of physicality to the contest.”

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

British & Irish Lions team to face AUNZ Invitational XV: 15 Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #881; 14 Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #867, 13 Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #878, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #863, 11 Duhan van Der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841; 10 Fin Smith (Saints/ England) #862, 9 Ben White (Toulon/ Scotland) #883; 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/ Scotland) #868, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/ England) #851, 3 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England) #877; 4 James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/ Ireland) #880; 5 Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/ Ireland) #838 (c); 6 Henry Pollock (Saints/ England) #865, 7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/ Wales) #861, 8 Ben Earl (Saracens/ England) #857.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #864, 17 Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #876, 18 Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/ Ireland) #856, 19 Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869, 20 Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874, 21 Alex Mitchell (Saints/ England) #860, 22 Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855, 23 Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780.