But flanker Tom Pearson, who joined Saints this summer, has not made the cut.

Lawes will be playing at his fourth World Cup and has been named as a vice-captain alongside Ellis Genge, with Owen Farrell to skipper England.

Ludlam is selected for his second World Cup and will hope to add to his 20 international caps during the tournament.

Lewis Ludlam impressed for England against Wales on Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But Pearson, who, along with Ludlam, started in the 20-9 World Cup warm-up defeat to Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, will now be heading to Saints to join up with his new team-mates.

“Rugby World Cups involve unique challenges in terms of the demands on players, the need for squad flexibility and the limited number of squad places available,” said England head coach Steve Borthwick.

“France 2023 is no different, but I am confident we have selected a squad of 33 that is well able to meet those challenges and leave us best placed to be at our most competitive.

“There have been a number of very difficult selection decisions to make, given the quality of our wider training squad.

"Some very good players have missed out on selection such has been the competition for places over the last eight weeks and more of preparation.

“As Saturday’s game in Cardiff proved, we have a series of demanding Test matches through August as we continue that preparation towards our opening Rugby World Cup pool game against an in-form Argentina side.”

England face Wales (August 12), Ireland (August 19) and Fiji (August 26) in the Summer Nations Series before the Rugby World Cup starts.

Borthwick added: “We look forward to welcoming Wales to Twickenham this weekend in front of our home support.

"There can be no doubt that it will be another hard-fought encounter.”

England’s official 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 9 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 100 caps)***, Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps)*, Theo Dan (Saracens, 1 cap), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)*, Jamie George (Saracens, 77 caps)**, Maro Itoje (Saracens, 67 caps)*, Courtney Lawes (Saints, 97 caps)***, Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 20 caps)*, Joe Marler (Harlequins, 79 caps)**, George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), David Ribbans (Toulon, 6 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 3 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)*, Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 26 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 68 caps) **, Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 10 caps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92, 7 caps), Danny Care (Harlequins, 88 caps)*, Elliot Daly (Saracens, 57 caps)*, Owen Farrell (Saracens, 106 caps)**, George Ford (Sale Sharks, 82 caps)**, Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 11 caps), Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 19 caps), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 16 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 22 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 23 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 51 caps)**, Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps) , Anthony Watson (unattached, 55 caps)**, Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 122 caps)***

*denotes number of Rugby World Cup tournaments played

England's Rugby World Cup pool matches

Saturday, September 9, kick off 2000 BST – England v Argentina (Stade Vélodrome, Marseille)

Sunday, September 17, kick off 2000 BST – England v Japan (Stade de Nice, Nice)

Saturday, September 23, kick off 1645 BST – England v Chile (Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille)