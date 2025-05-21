Saints duo in the running for more top awards

Henry Pollock and Tommy Freeman (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

More awards could be on the way for Saints stars Henry Pollock and Tommy Freeman.

Both recently picked up prizes at Saints' awards dinner, with Pollock, who won try of the season, crowned breakthrough player and young player of the season and Freeman named supporters' player of the season.

Freeman was also handed the Saints Supporters Club player of the season gong after last weekend's win against Saracens.

Now further nominations have been received ahead of the Gallagher Premiership awards night, which will take place on Tuesday, June 3 at The Brewery in London.

It will be the first time Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and Rugby Football Union (RFU) have joined forces to celebrate the best of English rugby at The Rugby Awards, presented by Gallagher.

Pollock is on a four-man shortlist for the breakthrough player of the season accolade, along with Gloucester prop Afolabi Fasogbon, Sale Sharks prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Leicester Tigers centre Joseph Woodward.

Freeman is up for the England men's player of the season prize, having scored in every Guinness Six Nations game during 2025. He will face competition from Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry, Saracens lock Maro Itoje and Bath prop Will Stuart.

Here are all of the shortlist for the awards that will be handed out on the night…

Gallagher Player of the Season: Thomas du Toit (Bath Rugby), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Breakthrough Player of the Season, presented by Defender: Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Henry Pollock (Saints), Joseph Woodward (Leicester Tigers)

Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by London Pride: Michael Cheika (Leicester Tigers), Alex Sanderson (Sale Sharks), George Skivington (Gloucester Rugby), Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby).

Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle: Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Olly Hartley (Saracens), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby), Will Muir (Bath Rugby).

Premiership Rugby Top Try Scorer, presented by Christopher Ward: To be determined following the conclusion of Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Round 18.

England Men's Player of the Season, presented by Avanta Wealth: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby).

England Women's Player of the Season, presented by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women), Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers Women), Maud Muir (Gloucester Hartpury).

Vodafone Business RPA Gainline Award: Josh Bassett (Leicester Tigers), Josh Caulfield (Bristol Bears), Harry Glover (Great Britain 7s), Harry Thacker & Jake Woolmore (Bristol Bears).

The RPA Blyth Spirit Award: The recipient will be revealed on June 3.

PWR Player of the Season, presented by Clinique: Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins Women), Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers Women), Hope Rogers (Exeter Chiefs Women), Emma Sing (Gloucester Hartpury).

PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season, presented by Defender: Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning), Millie David (Bristol Bears Women), Clàudia Peña (Harlequins Women), Niamh Swailes (Sale Sharks Women).

PWR Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by Asahi: Ross Chisholm (Harlequins Women), Sean Lynn (Gloucester Hartpury), Nathan Smith (Loughborough Lightning), Dave Ward (Bristol Bears Women).

PWR Top Try Scorer, presented by Christopher Ward: May Campbell (Saracens Women) - 16, Millie David (Bristol Bears Women) – 16