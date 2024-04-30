Saints duo doubtful for Investec Champions Cup semi-final clash with Leinster in Dublin

Phil Dowson has confirmed that Ollie Sleightholme is now going through the return to play protocols after suffering concussion at Twickenham last Saturday.
By Tom Vickers
Published 30th Apr 2024, 17:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sleightholme had added yet another try to his tally in the first half of the 41-32 defeat to Harlequins, but he suffered a blow in the second half and was forced off.

And with Saints set for a huge Investec Champions Cup semi-final at Leinster on Saturday, it appears they may have to do without their free-scoring winger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Ollie Sleightholme went off with concussion so he's going through that graduated return to play and we'll have to see how he gets on," said Saints boss Phil Dowson at Tuesday's media session.

Ollie Sleightholme scored against Harlequins last weekend (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Ollie Sleightholme scored against Harlequins last weekend (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ollie Sleightholme scored against Harlequins last weekend (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Saints also lost another key player against Harlequins as skipper Lewis Ludlam was clearly in a lot of pain after suffering a shoulder problem during the second period.

"Lewis Ludlam has a sore shoulder so we're going to give him as much time as possible to get over that," Dowson said.

"But we've got other lads who are desperate for the opportunity to play so we're just looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum Braley, George Hendy, Paul Hill, Rory Hutchinson, Burger Odendaal and Tom Pearson were all on the injured list last weekend and it remains too soon to say whether any of them can return to action this week.

Related topics:Ollie SleightholmePhil DowsonTwickenhamLewis Ludlam