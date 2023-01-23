Both players will miss Saturday's huge Gallagher Premiership trip to Leicester Tigers if they are hit with suspensions.

Salakaia-Loto was sent off in the 81st minute for 'striking the La Rochelle replacement back row, Paul Boudehent, in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.11 (reckless or dangerous play – leading with the elbow or forearm)'.

The Australia ace charged forward with the ball and his high elbow made contact with Boudehent, leading referee Andrea Piardi to issue a red card.

Fraser Dingwall was dismissed just before half-time

Dingwall was red carded for 'tackling the La Rochelle wing, Dillyn Leyds, in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously)'.

The centre was dismissed just before the break for a head-on-head collision with Leyds, who had to go off for a head injury assessment and did not return.

The low-end sanction for Salakaia-Loto and Dingwall's offences is two weeks, the mid-range is six weeks and the top end is 10 to 52 weeks.