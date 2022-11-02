Saints duo could make England debuts in Argentina clash

Coles and Ribbans are part of a 25-man group that has been retained ahead of the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham this weekend.

However, George Furbank has been left out, meaning Saints are set to be able to call on him for their key Gallagher Premiership clash with Exeter Chiefs on Friday night.

Lewis Ludlam, Courtney Lawes and Tommy Freeman are all on the England injury list so will play no part against Argentina.

Alex Coles

Exeter will definitely be without Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade against Saints as they have all been retained by England.

England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 39 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 58 caps), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Sean Robinson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 14 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 52 caps), Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 70 caps), Jack Willis (unattached, 4 caps)