Saints double-winner Wilson calls time on playing career

James Wilson

Wilson was an important part of the Saints squad that won the 2013/14 Premiership title and the European Challenge Cup during the same season.

He joined Saints from Bourgoin in the summer of 2012 and proved to be a key cog in the wheel, with his backline versatility vital.

Wilson made 95 appearances for the black, green and gold before departing in 2017.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since had spells at Bath and at Japanese side Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihira DynaBoars.

And Wilson has decided the time is right to move on to the next chapter.

"With 2021 officially wrapped up, so is my professional playing career," Wilson wrote on LinkedIn.

"To all those involved at Southland Stags, Highlanders, Chiefs, CSBJ, Northampton Saints, Bath Rugby and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Dynaboars, thank you for allowing me to represent you. I did so with a huge amount of pride.

"To my management team at Halo Sport, friends and family, I can’t thank you enough for your support throughout my career. A career in sport is almost impossible to manage without the support, guidance, and reassurance of friends and family.

"During the tough times, which are often in this profession, you are who I turned to over the past 18 years, I share all my achievements with you.

"The game of rugby has taken me to all corners of the world, I feel so fortunate to have experienced so much and gained friends for life everywhere I’ve played.

"Those who I don’t personally know, but who followed my journey, I hope I also provided you some entertainment. I didn’t realise at the time we were all making memories, I just knew we were having some fun and hope you had some fun too.