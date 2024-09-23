Lee Dickson

Newcastle Falcons have continued to add former Saints players to their staff with the announcement that Lee Dickson will be joining as skills coach.

The Falcons already have ex-Saints player and coach Alan Dickens on their management team as he oversees attack and defence, and they recently recruited centre Ethan Grayson to bolster their playing squad.

And now it has been revealed that Northampton double-winner Dickson will have a part to play at Kingston Park.

Dickson arrives on a consultancy basis, combining the role with his duties as master in charge of rugby at Barnard Castle School.

The 39-year-old came through the Falcons academy and played 49 times for the first team before joining Saints, where he made more than 250 appearances, winning the Premiership and European Challenge Cup during the sensational 2013/14 season.

Also capped 18 times by England, Dickson's experience in skills and scrum-half play will be a real bonus to the Falcons, according to director of rugby, Steve Diamond.

“Lee was an exceptional player and is an aspiring coach who holds Newcastle Falcons close to his heart, so we would be silly not to try and tap into that,” Diamond told the Falcons website.

“He’s got a lot to add from a skills and scrum-half perspective, he’s living in the area and he’s keen to get involved, so it’s a partnership which works well from all sides.”

Dickson said: “It’s great to be back at a club which means a lot to me, where I came through the academy and into professional rugby.

“I know Newcastle’s senior coach Alan Dickens from our time together at Northampton Saints so it’s great to be working with him again, and I’m still fully committed to my main role at Barnard Castle School. I think the two can combine perfectly in terms of coming in and doing one day a week skills work with the Newcastle scrum-halves, and I’m enjoying it so far.

“It’s not a case of trying to teach old dogs new tricks, but if I can improve their skills and give them a few little pointers I believe we will see a positive effect on the team.

“I’ll bring energy and enthusiasm to it just like I did when I was a player, and it’s fantastic to re-connect with the Falcons in this way.”