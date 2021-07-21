Saints discover Champions Cup pool stage opponents
Saints will square up to Racing 92 and Ulster in the pool stages of this season's Champions Cup.
The draw was made on Wednesday afternoon and Saints were set to face Racing 92 and Ulster or Connacht and Bordeaux-Begles.
They were placed in Pool A, meaning they will face trips to Paris and Belfast in December and January.
Saints last faced Ulster back in April, losing to them in a Challenge Cup quarter-final at Franklin's Gardens.
But they do have good memories of their last competitive trip to Belfast back in December 2012, when the black, green and gold grabbed a memorable European win.
As for Racing, Saints have faced them numerous times during the past decade, but they have not played against the Parisians since December 2015.