Saints confirm their squad for the 2021/22 season

Chris Boyd

Director of rugby Chris Boyd will be leading a group of 58 players in total.

A total of 12 new faces arrive at Franklin’s Gardens including Juarno Augustus, Frank Lomani, Brandon Nansen, Courtnall Skosan and Karl Wilkins.

An impressive 67 per cent (39/58) of Saints’ senior squad have come through the club’s Academy system.

Boyd’s coaching group remains unchanged for the 2021/22 campaign, with Sam Vesty (attack coach), Ian Vass (defence coach), Phil Dowson (forwards coach) and Matt Ferguson (assistant/scrum coach) at the helm.

Mark Hopley (head of Academy) leads a Senior Academy group of 16 players, supported by Academy coaches Jake Sharp, Will Parkin and James Craig, as well as Alex O’Dowd (Academy programme manager).

Saints’ squad for the 2021/22 season (* denotes Senior Academy)

Props: Nick Auterac, Karl Garside, Oisín Heffernan, Paul Hill, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Emmanuel Iyogun, Leroy O’Neil*, Ehren Painter, Ed Prowse*, Alex Waller.

Hookers: Callum Burns*, James Fish, Mikey Haywood, Reece Marshall, Sam Matavesi

Locks and loose forwards: Emeka Atuanya*, Juarno Augustus, Alex Coles, Teimana Harrison, Geordie Irvine*, Courtney Lawes, Tom Lockett*, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Moon, Brandon Nansen, Ollie Newman*, Api Ratuniyarawa, David Ribbans, Kayde Sylvester*, JJ Tonks, Karl Wilkins, Duane Willemsen*, Tom Wood.

Scrum-halves: Chris Cook, Jake Garside*, Tom James, Frank Lomani, Alex Mitchell, Connor Tupai.

Fly-halves: Dan Biggar, James Grayson, Matthew Arden*.

Centres: Fraser Dingwall, Piers Francis, Ethan Grayson*, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Litchfield*, Matt Proctor.

Wingers: Tom Collins, Josh Gillespie*, Dani Long-Martinez*, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Courtnall Skosan, Ollie Sleightholme.