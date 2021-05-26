Saints confirm that quartet will depart this summer

Ryan Olowofela

All of them had at one point been tipped to achieve big things at Franklin's Gardens, but they have only managed to make a combined total of 19 first-team appearances.

Reuben Bird-Tulloch, Tommy Mathews, Ryan Olowofela and Tui Uru are the players who will depart this summer.

They have all been on loan at Championship club Bedford Blues in recent weeks.

Bird-Tulloch, who is 22 years old, joined Saints from Saracens and made his debut against Sale Sharks in September 2019.

The centre has gone on to make a further three senior appearances – also winning the club’s annual pre-season Blakiston Challenge in 2020.

Ambitious Championship side Ealing Trailfinders announced the signing of Bird-Tulloch this morning.

Former England 7s flyer Olowofela made his Saints debut in the same fixture as Bird-Tulloch, racking up 10 senior appearances in total since.

The 23-year-old wing’s only score in Northampton colours came against Harlequins during the 2019/20 campaign.

Mathews has made two senior appearances at fly-half for the black, green and gold as well as being called up for Wales U18s and England U20s during his time at Franklin’s Gardens.

And 23-year-old back row Uru departs with four senior appearances to his name for Saints, three of which came in the Gallagher Premiership during the 2019/20 campaign.

“Reuben, Tommy, Ryan, and Tui have all had a positive influence on our group, both on and off the pitch,” said Saints boss Chris Boyd.

“They are talented footballers who have been completely committed during their time at Franklin’s Gardens, so we would like to thank them for all they’ve done here.