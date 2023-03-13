Henry Pollock, Archie McParland, Ewan Baker, Toby Cousins, Will Glister, and Reuben Logan were all presented to the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens crowd on the pitch before Friday’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Bath, having signed their first professional contracts earlier that evening.

All six players have represented England at Under-18s level, and will join up with Saints’ senior squad on a full-time basis from July 1.

Pollock, McParland, Baker and Cousins played starring roles for the Under-18s side this term as Saints reached the final of the Premiership Rugby Academy League for the second successive season.

Glister and Logan join the club from the RFU’s Midlands Central Academy, which is formerly Wasps’ set-up.

“This is a really exciting crop of young players,” said Academy coach Will Parkin.

“The biggest challenge they’ve come up against is now ahead of them, as they look to make the transition into being full-time, professional athletes.

“All six players have the skill set and ability to play at the very highest level, but they will need to get used to the physical demands of professional rugby. That’s not so much about the power and size of first-team players, it’s more about developing the ability to train every day and I’m looking forward to seeing how they adapt to that challenge.

Ewan Baker, Henry Pollock, Archie McParland, Reuben Logan, Toby Cousins and Will Glister (picture: Northampton Saints)

“They are probably the best group we have had for a long time in terms of their self-awareness and attitude towards improving their own games.

“But, all their quality on the pitch aside, as a group of players these six are extremely competitive and extremely supportive of each other – they will push each other to get better next season and beyond.”

Here’s an in-depth look at each player…

HENRY POLLOCK (BACK ROW): England Under-18s captain Pollock has been within Saints’ Academy set-up since his Under-13 season, when he was picked up following standout performances for Buckingham RUFC and Beachborough Prep School.

The flanker moved to Stowe School and has gone from strength to strength in black, green and gold, also captaining Saints on their run to this year’s Academy League final and catching the eye for the first team against London Irish, Saracens and Newcastle Falcons in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup.

Parkin said: “A lot of supporters will know Henry already following his excellent performances in this season’s PRC. He’s been involved in all the England Under-18s camps so far this season, led the side in South Africa last summer, and we believe will captain again during the Six Nations in a few weeks.

“He captained our Under-18s into this season’s Academy League final, and we had no hesitation whatsoever in offering him a full-time contract.

“He was a little unlucky with injuries this season which kept him out of more of the Premiership campaign than he would have liked, but he’s been a standout player for two years now and continues to work hard on the areas in which he needs to improve.

"He’s a very promising option at openside for Saints.”

ARCHIE McPARLAND (SCRUM-HALF): Originally joining Saints’ Academy set-up as a fly-half, McParland converted to No.9 in his Under-15s season and has kicked on ever since – being capped by England at Under-18s level.

“The move to scrum-half has worked out well for Archie, and he has developed into a very good No.9 with an understanding of what tens are looking for in terms of delivery,” said Parkin.

“Arch could well be the most dedicated Under-18 we’ve ever had in the programme. He is relentless with his extras and with watching as much rugby as he can – he’s one of the few people I know that watches as much rugby as I do!

“For an Under-18 his passing is exceptional, he’s comfortable kicking off both feet, and he has a really good feel for the game.

"We want our nines to get the ball up and moving, like Alex Mitchell does in the first team, and Archie has a great ability to do that as well.”

EWAN BAKER (FULL-BACK): Formerly of Lawrence Sheriff School and Daventry RFC, Baker recently transitioned to full-back having played much of his junior rugby at fly-half.

He earned himself a scholarship at Stowe School, but while his final season in the club’s Junior Academy was very impressive, he missed the Academy League final defeat through injury.

Parkin said: “Ewan is a very talented all-round sportsman; on the rugby field he always looks like he has time on the ball.

“He’s got a great skill set, but he’s also always very switched on and a tough kid, so defensively he’s very strong as well.”

TOBY COUSINS (OUTSIDE BACK): Cousins’ size and searing pace has seen him score some scintillating tries for Saints’ Under-18s side over the last two seasons.

Joining the Academy as an Under-12, Cousins has been capped at multiple levels for England and was selected for this year’s Under-20s squad for the Six Nations – despite being two years below most of the players in the competition.

“Toby has always been a fantastic athlete; physically he’s outstanding and is able to run 10.9 metres-per-second at 103kgs, which means he has a lot of potential from that side of things,” said Parkin.

“He comes in as an outside back as he’s comfortable in the back three or in the centres. He’s the highest-capped England Under-18 player this year and has had some recognition with the Under-20s as well.

“He knows he needs to work hard around his decision-making, which is an area he hasn’t been challenged on as much growing up as he will be within the professional environment.

"I’ve been really impressed this year with how diligent he’s been with developing that side of things and his overall skill set.”

WILL GLISTER (BACK THREE): Glister joins Saints from Midlands Central (formerly Wasps) Academy, having impressed in this season’s Academy League campaign with a series of tries from the wing.

Another former Buckingham RUFC player, Glister moved to City of Oxford College on Wasps’ AASE programme and played full-back for their side, meaning he is comfortable across the back three.

Parkin said: “Gliss’ stand-out qualities are his ability to finish, his work off the ball to get his hands on the ball, and under the high ball he is also exceptional.

“He has represented England Under-18s for two years now, and would have been involved in the upcoming Six Nations had he not picked up an injury on finals day.

“He scored several tries in the Academy League this year, including one against us, so we’re looking forward to getting him involved.”

REUBEN LOGAN (BACK ROW): Logan also arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from Midlands Central Academy, having represented Wasps throughout his junior career.

Son of former Scotland international wing Kenny and former international gymnast and broadcaster Gabby, Logan attended Shiplake College before moving to Berkhamsted School – where he has since been called into England Under-18s squad for the 2023 season.

“Reuben’s a bit different as he started off in the backs before transitioning into the back row last season,” said Parkin.

“He’s previously been involved in Scottish Pathway, but has now come across to the England set-up and will play the upcoming Six Nations over here.

“What we like about him is that he’s an out-and-out ball carrier, which is something we felt like we didn’t have this year in the Senior Academy. He’s a big, powerful lad but quick as well, so he’s a very effective ball carrier.