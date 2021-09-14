Saints coaches making young stars feel 'invincible'

Tom Litchfield

Collins, a Saints Academy graduate, is now looking forward to his 10th season in the first team at Franklin's Gardens.

And he admits is left wondering where the time went as he watches so many talented teens make the grade at Saints these days.

The latest to catch the eye is Tom Litchfield, a 19-year-old centre who scored in both pre-season matches this month.

Litchfield started on the wing against Ospreys last Friday, with Collins occupying the other wide berth.

And Collins said: "He's great, unbelievable. To adapt and play so well on the wing is crazy.

"Our Academy system is so good and you've got to give credit to the boys who head that up and push the lads through.

"We've got some good lads coming through."

And when asked just why so many Academy products have been able to make their mark at Saints in recent years, Collins said: "It's about the trust Boydy (Chris Boyd) and (Sam) Vesty have in boys coming through, and that's great.

"For example, it could be so easy for them to say 'we won't play them this year, we'll play them next year' and then all of a sudden they're thrown into the fold and expected to do things.

"The fact they've given them the trust, it makes you feel invincible as a young lad.