Saints coach Craig given England A role for November matches

James Craig (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints will be represented in the England A coaching set-up once again in November, as James Craig is set to link up with the RFU for the side’s upcoming fixtures.

England A will be regrouping for the first time this season to face an All Blacks XV and Spain, with Craig serving as forwards coach for both matches.

Former Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson, now at Harlequins, will be in charge of the scrum for the All Blacks clash, with Nathan Catt taking over against Spain.

Mark Mapletoft is the England A head coach, with Gloucester’s James Lightfoot Brown in charge of England’s attack for the All Blacks fixture and Saracens' Adam Powell taking care of the defence for both matches.

England will hope to continue their unbeaten run that stretches back to 2023 when they take to the Recreation Ground (Saturday, November 8) and the Estadio Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid (Saturday, November 15).

Craig, a two-time league winner with Saints as a player and coach, will join up with the group while his club features in the PREM Rugby Cup.

The England A squad for the two-match block is set to be confirmed later this month.

After naming his coaching group, Mapletoft said: “It’s a great honour to be accompanied by some of the most exciting coaching talent in the Gallagher PREM ahead of our opening games of the 2025/26 season.

“Following extensive consultation with Steve (Borthwick) and Conor (O’Shea) alongside PREM Rugby, we believe we have assembled a team that will drive forward the A side into a new campaign with fresh ideas against testing opposition.

“We want to continue to provide a platform for young players to grow the rose and measure themselves against international-calibre sides, bridging the gap into the senior environment.”

England Men’s A coaching staff for All Blacks XV fixture

Head coach – Mark Mapletoft (England Rugby)

Attack coach - James Lightfoot Brown (Gloucester Rugby)

Defence coach - Adam Powell (Saracens)

Forwards coach - James Craig (Northampton Saints)

Scrum coach - Matt Ferguson (Harlequins)

England Men’s A coaching staff for Spain fixture

Head coach and attack coach - Mark Mapletoft (England Rugby)

Defence coach - Adam Powell (Saracens)

Forwards coach - James Craig (Saints)

Scrum coach – Nathan Catt (England Rugby)