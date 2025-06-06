Saints CEO Chapman sends end-of-season letter to supporters

Julia Chapman (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints CEO Julia Chapman has sent a lengthy end-of-season letter to the club’s supporters.

“The final whistle at Kingsholm last Saturday brought a quiet end to what has been a season of both incredible highs and undeniable frustrations for Northampton Saints. While the ultimate outcome of our campaign was not what we had hoped for, the end of another year allows us to reflect on the spirit, resilience and potential of our great club.

"Since stepping into the role of chief executive in November, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing some unforgettable moments for the men in black, green and gold. In particular this year, our thrilling Investec Champions Cup campaign has delivered memories that will long live in the hearts of Saints supporters everywhere – such as the comeback against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, the edge-of-your-seat drama versus Munster, and of course the remarkable semi-final triumph over Leinster in Dublin.

"In a year where we celebrated the 25th anniversary of our historic European triumph, it would have been extraordinary to repeat history in Cardiff. Sadly, it wasn’t to be. I know our coaches, players and staff feel that disappointment deeply, but they should be immensely proud of what they have achieved – and excited for what lies ahead with this young and ambitious group.

"In the Gallagher Premiership, finishing eighth was clearly not where we wanted to be following last season’s title-winning campaign. But we have proven in victories over Bath, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears and Saracens throughout the year that, when we play like we know we can, we can beat any side in England. There’s real cause for optimism as we look forward, but we will need to rediscover the level of consistency which took us all the way to the league title last term.

"This season has not been without its challenges, with injuries and player availability unfortunately playing a significant part in the outcome of our campaign. We have missed several key players for extended periods, such as Alex Mitchell, Sam Graham, Robbie Smith, George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme, George Hendy, and Burger Odendaal. Juarno Augustus was also ruled out for the Champions Cup final in Cardiff, and his absence was particularly hard-felt after his vital contribution in getting us there.

"The professionalism and perseverance of all of these players during their recovery has been inspiring. I want to commend every one of them, and offer heartfelt thanks to our outstanding medical and strength & conditioning teams for their tireless support.

"We can’t wait to see many of them back on the field next season – and to those moving on, we wish you all the very best for the future.

"Moreover, we have had to contend with more Saints players being selected to represent England, and while we are of course delighted to see their hard work rewarded on the international stage, it has seen our squad stretched at key points during the season.

"Amidst the adversity, the strength of our Academy set-up has once again shone through. The opportunity for younger players to step up – particularly during periods of injury and international call-ups – has been a silver lining. The promising performances of very young squads late in the season against Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester gave us a glimpse into the bright future ahead.

"We’ve seen eight young Saints represent England Under-20s this year – a testament to the development system we’ve built – and welcomed another eight high-potential Academy players into the senior squad in May, off the back of our Under-18 side’s triumph in the Premiership Academy League.

"Remarkably, Henry Lumley and James Pater made their senior debuts just two weeks later, with Henry becoming the youngest-ever player to represent Northampton in the Premiership in the process. That progression is something we’re incredibly proud of.

"We were also thrilled to see seven Saints represent England throughout the year – with Henry Pollock scoring twice on his Six Nations debut, and Tommy Freeman becoming the first Englishman to cross the whitewash in every match of the championship – and even more excited to have four players selected for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer. This represents the club’s largest contingent on the touring party since 1997; a proud moment for them, and for us all.

"The bond between this group of players and coaches is something truly special. It’s not manufactured or forced – it’s real, and it shows. The environment they’ve built is one where people care deeply about one another, would do anything for each other, and profoundly respect the club and what we stand for.

"I’d like to personally thank our coaches and performance staff not only for their incredible work, but also for the openness and support they’ve shown me as I’ve transitioned into my new role.

"Off the pitch, our supporters have once again been nothing short of phenomenal. Your passion and presence at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens – with more sell-outs this season than ever before – have created an atmosphere that inspires and elevates our team.

"For the first time ever we sold out our season tickets for the 2024/25 campaign, and with 98 per cent already sold for 2025/26, we’re heading for another record year. If you haven’t already secured your seat for every home match next term, don’t miss out and purchase a season ticket HERE.

"Spending more time with many of you on matchdays and at our open training session, the supporter forum, our supporter engagement group and via our thriving group of ‘Halos’ volunteers has been one of the highlights of my year. I hope to continue to meet as many of you as I can, because your feedback is crucial to everything we do.

"I also look forward to hearing what you have had to say in our end-of-season survey – we take your views seriously and always want to hear how we can improve.

"I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed meeting more of our fantastic stable of commercial partners, without whom the club would not be where it is today. A special thanks to cinch, our principal partner, as well as our elite partners Carlsberg Marston’s, Church’s, GRS Group, Macron, Travis Perkins and Toolstation. Your backing enables us to grow both on and off the field, and we feel privileged to work in partnership with your elite group of businesses and brands.

"To our amazing staff – whether in performance, commercial or matchday roles – thank you all. I see your dedication every day. Sport is a demanding industry, and your commitment, professionalism and passion never waver.

"This club is more than just a workplace; it’s a community, and that shows in everything you do to deliver the best-possible results and experiences for our supporters and partners.

"Though I’ve been with Northampton Saints for a number of years, stepping into the chief executive role has given me fresh perspective. The passion for, and loyalty towards, Northampton Saints which radiates from this community never ceases to amaze me. That we are able to connect with so many of you via our matches, other events, community programmes, and charitable Foundation reminds us how lucky we are to work for Saints. For me personally, it is an incredible privilege to lead the club.

"As the season ends, I hope you get a chance to enjoy some rest, and time with friends and family. There’s plenty of rugby to look forward to over the summer – England’s tour of the Americas, the Lions in Australia, and of course, the Women’s Rugby World Cup, with six matches being hosted right here at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

"It won’t be long before we welcome you all back for the start of the 2025/26 campaign, and we’re already preparing as thoroughly as possible to make sure we take big steps forward – on and off the pitch – next season.”