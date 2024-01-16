Saints centre Rory Hutchinson has been rewarded for his fine form as he has been selected by Scotland for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations tournament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hutchinson returns to the squad for the first time since 2022.

The 27-year-old last appeared in a Scotland shirt against Argentina in the side’s summer tour that year, earning his eighth cap when he started that clash at full-back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hutchinson has been back to his best for Saints this term, with his 12 impressive performances putting him firmly back on the radar of Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Rory Hutchinson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Scotland squad for 2024 Guinness Six Nations campaign

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh).