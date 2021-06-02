Saints centre Hutchinson knows what he needs to do to get back in Scotland picture

Rory Hutchinson

Hutchinson has been overlooked by his country for their summer fixtures, but one Saints player will be involved as prop Nick Auterac has got the call.

For Hutchinson, it is more international frustration after he was left out of the World Cup squad in 2019.

Back then, he had played well in the build-up to the tournament and many felt he would have been worthy of a place in the group that travelled to Japan.

But it wasn't to be and Hutchinson hasn't featured since being in the squad that travelled to face Italy in Rome in February 2020.

"Rory hasn't made the squad for this summer and Gregor (Scotland boss Townsend) has spoken to him about it," Vesty said.

"Gregor has got his reasons and Rory has to address those to get back involved in that.

"We all know Rory is a class act so he's had a message from Gregor."

The 25-year-old, who has won five Test caps so far, scoring two tries in the process, has been facing a battle for a starting spot at Saints this season.

The black, green and gold have plenty of options at centre with the likes of Piers Francis, Matt Proctor and Fraser Dingwall all providing competition.

Hutchinson was due to be on the bench against Wasps last weekend but had to withdraw due to a calf injury.

But Vesty said: "He's fit again now.