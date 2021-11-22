Saints centre Hutchinson: I'm not too happy with my performances

Rory Hutchinson pulled the strings for Saints against Harlequins last Friday

And the centre explained that he has been using the Premiership Rugby Cup matches in recent weeks to try to get back to his best.

Hutchinson has been one of the only first-team regulars involved for Saints in the cup, with the majority of main men having been rested.

And when asked why he has not been putting his feet up like so many others, he said: "I haven't been up to where I should be so for me I need to play and show that I can be in the first team.

"For me, it's just about getting as much game time as possible.

"I'm not too happy with my performances at the moment but the more I play, hopefully I can get back to where I want to be.

"I just need to play more and do my basics really well."

Hutchinson has featured in seven of Saints' nine matches in all competitions this season, starting six of them.

And there have been signs of a return to form, especially last Friday as he pulled the strings for Saints against Harlequins.

He came off the field with his team leading during the second half, but they eventually went on to lose 26-25 after conceding two tries in the final 15 minutes of the match.

"It does hurt, that one," Hutchinson said.

"Apart from the first 10, 15 minutes when we went two scores down, we turned the game around really well.

"We stuck to our DNA and we were the dominant team, especially up front.

"We had a seven-man scrum (when Saints were down to 13 men) and we still dominated, and the maul was outstanding.

"It hurts to lose that one."

Saints turned down a shot at goal that could have put them nine points up late on.

But Hutchinson said: "I wasn't on the field at the time so I'm not sure what the discussion was but whatever decision is made, you've got to get round it and back it.

"We chose to go for the corner and unfortunately it didn't pay off for us."

At the age of 25, Hutchinson was one of the more senior players in the Saints team against both London Irish and Quins.

And he said: "It's great - there's a lot of energy in that team.

"There's going to be a lot of really good players coming through and these are building blocks and foundations for them to take to the next step.

"I think they've done really well in these past two weeks."

Saints have now lost their past four matches in all competitions but they will welcome back their senior stars and international players for the Gallagher Premiership trip to Bristol Bears on Friday night.

"It's going to be a challenge and we're really looking forward to it," Hutchinson said.

"We want to get our form back in the Premiership because we've dipped a little bit after a really good start.

"We need to take some form forward and take it week by week.