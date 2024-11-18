Saints centre Dingwall sets sights on Six Nations after skippering England A to victory

Fraser Dingwall was on hand to help Curtis Langdon celebrate his try for England A (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fraser Dingwall says he's desperate to get back in the mix for the Six Nations after skippering England A to a 38-17 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints centre led the way as the Red Rose second string produced a big performance at the Twickenham Stoop.

But there's no doubt that Dingwall, who has two England caps to his name, would like to be back in the first-team mix early next year.

"It's something I'm always striving towards," Dingwall said.

"I had a little taste in the Six Nations and I'm desperate to get back there.

"I'll just be doing everything I can and that comes largely from performing the best I can week in, week out and then it's up to other guys if I'm selected."

England A had gone in 10-5 down at the break against Australia A, but they quickly turned the tables in the second period, with Curtis Langdon among the scorers in the comeback success.

"I think we did a pretty good job," Dingwall said.

"In the first 40 we were a bit disappointed because we didn't feel we had that much energy about us and we were probably lacking some physicality which then leads into the rest of the stuff.

"We just came out in the second half and focused on the physicality and securing our breakdown a bit more, then things took care of themselves.

"It was credit to the talent we've got within the squad.

"Ultimately the week was about getting the squad together in a short period of time and getting them to enjoy the week, build some connections and come away with a result so it was really pleasing."