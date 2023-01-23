With Sam Matavesi and James Fish both currently sidelined, the black, green and gold have moved to sign Cruse on a deal until the end of the season.

Matavesi has been Saints' first-choice hooker in recent times, but he suffered a hamstring injury in the win against Harlequins on New Year's Day. The Fiji international has not played since, with Mike Haywood and Robbie Smith called upon.

As for Cruse, he started the campaign in Coventry, but was left out of work after Wasps went into administration. He has since been at Edinburgh.

Tom Cruse

The 33-year-old will bring eight seasons of Gallagher Premiership experience with him to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

A reliable set-piece operator and mobile front rower, Cruse made 114 appearances and scored 21 tries for Wasps.

“Tom will bring a huge amount of experience and quality to our group, so we’re delighted to have him on board,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“He’s a tough player and very consistent in the set-piece area as well.

“I always enjoyed watching him play for Wasps so I am confident he will make an important contribution in black, green and gold for the remainder of the season.”

The 100kg hooker began his career with local club Stockport, rising through the ranks in Sale Sharks’ academy and impressing with Macclesfield in National Two North before securing a move to Championship outfit Rotherham Titans.

During a two-season spell with the Titans, Cruse scored 11 tries in 44 appearances, and was named in the Championship dream team as the league’s stand-out hooker.

That caught the attention of London Irish, where he made 14 appearances during the 2015/16 season, before a move to Wasps beckoned.

Cruse was named Wasps' players’ player of the season for the 2017/18 campaign as he racked up 24 appearances and seven tries.

Cruse joins Saints from United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh, having moved north of the border on a short-term deal earlier this season.

