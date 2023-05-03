News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
3 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
19 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
19 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
21 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Saints boss Dowson on shortlist for Premiership prize

Saints boss Phil Dowson has been named on the four-man shortlist for Premiership Rugby’s director of rugby of the season award.

By Tom Vickers
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

Dowson steered the black, green and gold into the league’s play-offs in his first full season at the helm, and Saints will now be hoping to go even further than last year’s semi-final appearance.

Saracens’ Mark McCall, Sale Sharks’ Alex Sanderson, and Leicester Tigers’ Richard Wigglesworth complete the shortlist.

The winner will be announced next Wednesday at the Premiership Rugby awards evening.

Phil DowsonPhil Dowson
Phil Dowson
Most Popular

BT Sport commentator Alastair Eykyn, who was on the seven-person judging panel, said: “Whilst there are phenomenal coaches doing terrific jobs throughout the Gallagher Premiership this season, it was hard to look past the directors of rugby from the sides who finished in the elusive top four positions and now take their sides into the all-important semi-finals.

“Mark, Alex and Phil have been exceptional leading their sides throughout the 2022/23 campaign and Richard of course has done wonders at Tigers since retiring as a player and taking the helm from now England head coach Steve Borthwick.

"The four of them are incredibly deserving of their nominations for this award.”

Related topics:Phil DowsonPremiership