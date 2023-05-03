Dowson steered the black, green and gold into the league’s play-offs in his first full season at the helm, and Saints will now be hoping to go even further than last year’s semi-final appearance.

Saracens’ Mark McCall, Sale Sharks’ Alex Sanderson, and Leicester Tigers’ Richard Wigglesworth complete the shortlist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner will be announced next Wednesday at the Premiership Rugby awards evening.

Phil Dowson

BT Sport commentator Alastair Eykyn, who was on the seven-person judging panel, said: “Whilst there are phenomenal coaches doing terrific jobs throughout the Gallagher Premiership this season, it was hard to look past the directors of rugby from the sides who finished in the elusive top four positions and now take their sides into the all-important semi-finals.

“Mark, Alex and Phil have been exceptional leading their sides throughout the 2022/23 campaign and Richard of course has done wonders at Tigers since retiring as a player and taking the helm from now England head coach Steve Borthwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement