Saints boss Dowson: Hutchinson is playing the best rugby of his career

Rory Hutchinson (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson believes Rory Hutchinson is currently playing 'the best rugby of his career'.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowson has handed the 28-year-old a new deal at Saints, with the news confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The talented centre graduated from Saints’ Academy system to make his senior debut for the club in 2015, and has since gone on to make 166 appearances so far for the black, green and gold, scoring some 236 points (including 34 tries) along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints’ current longest-serving player is enjoying a standout season, with Hutchinson already racking up 14 appearances, two tries and the player of the month award for September.

And Dowson said: “Rory has got the oldest Saints number, he’s been here the longest, and is one of our most-experienced players. But I think in the same breath, he’s also playing the best rugby of his career so far.

“The impact Lee Radford (defence coach) and his defensive system has had on Hutch has been really marked, and I think his defensive ability has come on leaps and bounds over the last 18 months.

“Rory’s ability to see space and move the ball is fantastic – that’s always been a differential of his. But most importantly, he’s a good man to have within our group, offering leadership as well as flair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rory’s a big part of what we’re trying to do at the club, and I’ve been delighted to see him back in the mix for Scotland. It speaks volumes about his character that he’s kept his head down and worked hard to be rewarded with that international recognition.

“He was frustrated with not playing a bigger role during the second half of last season, and while nothing ever goes your way entirely, the way he carried himself through that and the start of this season to cement his place in the team is a huge testament to him.

"We’re delighted to keep a character like Rory in the group.”