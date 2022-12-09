Saints boss Dowson doesn't fear any side in Europe

Phil Dowson

Those are the thoughts of bullish Saints boss Phil Dowson, who certainly still believes his side can pack a punch despite a recent downturn in results.

And Dowson knows the black, green and gold will have to be at their absolute best if they are to take anything from their trip to France this weekend.

Saints will be up against the reigning European champions at Stade Marcel Deflandre as giants La Rochelle look to get their campaign as Champions Cup holders off to a flying start.

And Dowson knows if Saints defend like they did during their 34-19 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Gloucester last Saturday, they will be in severe trouble.

However, he continues to feel that the potential in the group is such that if they get it right, they can trouble even the greatest of sides.

And La Rochelle certainly fall into that category.

"I’ve seen lots of La Rochelle, particularly in Europe last year and in preparation for this game,” Dowson said.

"They have world class talent across the squad, they’ve got a very shrewd and experienced coach in Ronan O’Gara so they’re a really good outfit.

"It will be a really partisan home crowd and a great atmosphere there so they are a very good side, the European champions and it’s a great challenge for us to see what we can do and get stuck in against them.”

Dowson played in so many huge European games for Saints between 2009 and 2015.

And he said: “It’s important for these players to play in this competition because it’s very special and some of my best memories came from this tournament.

"It’s something that resonates all the way down to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, where some of the best players in the world are playing.

"This tournament is the elite level and it gives you a great opportunity to travel the world, pit yourself against the best sides and the best players.

"It’s a good challenge to find out where we are.”

So what are Dowson's best memories as a player in the Champions Cup?

"My first game here as a player against Munster was very special,” he said.

"I played in a quarter-final with Newcastle at Stade Francais, which was fairly special even though we got drilled.

"Any time we played for Saints at MK was great, beating Castres away when they were unbeaten, travelling to Perpignan, having a few glasses of wine afterwards.

"My debut for Newcastle was Toulouse away so that was pretty special and I’ve been very lucky to have played in great games.