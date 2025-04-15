Saints boss Dowson backs Pollock's impassioned try celebrations

Henry Pollock scored twice against Castres last Saturday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says he has no problem with Henry Pollock's try celebrations.

And the Saints boss is keen to keep encouraging the hugely talented 20-year-old to keep being himself.

Pollock scored twice in the 51-16 Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Castres as he continued his stunning breakthrough campaign.

The back row forward has racked up eight tries in 18 appearances for his club so far this season, while also scoring twice on his England debut in the Six Nations win against Wales.

He has celebrated in a variety of entertaining ways, with one of his tries against Castres catching the eye as he waited a few seconds for a defender to rush towards him before grounding the ball and then taking a basketball-style shot.

Some on social media criticised Pollock for that showmanship, but others were impressed, including former England prop Joe Marler, who tweeted 'More like this please'.

And when asked about Pollock's actions before scoring as well as his recent impassioned try celebrations, Dowson said: "I don't see any problem with it.

"We're looking for personality, we're looking for people who are competitive - there's two things Henry definitely embodies there.

"We encourage people to be themselves, that's Henry and he'll be in people's faces, that's how he wants to play the game and how he gets into the game so we're very happy with that."

Pollock has enjoyed a meteoric rise since making his Saints debut in September 2022, but it has come as no real surprise considering just how influential he has been at age-group level over the years.

Archie McParland, the Saints scrum-half who has come through the ranks with him, says Pollock's ability to not care who he is playing against has been crucial in his incredible adjustment to life on the big stage.

Dowson said: "It's come through in his confidence and the way he's adapted to the men's game.

"He played one (Premiership) game last season off the bench and this year he's had a good pre-season, had the Under-20s World Cup and from there it's just been from strength to strength."

Pollock said after last weekend's win against Castres that the faith the Saints coaches have put in him has helped him to flourish.

"We try to do that with everybody," Dowson said.

"Everybody has got a role to play.

"Henry is obviously a special player and he gives himself the opportunity to go and express himself.

"That's what we want as a coaching group, that's what we want as a playing group."