Saints boss Boyd charged by RFU for referee comments
Chris Boyd has been charged by the RFU for comments made about referee Adam Leal following Saints’ defeat to Saracens earlier this month.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:36 pm
Boyd was quoted as saying Leal 'didn’t have enough nuts, did he?’ after being angered by a scrum decision during the 30-6 loss at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.
Boyd added: “I mean it was a clear hinge. There was only one side under pressure in that series of scrums.”
The Saints boss has now been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.1.
Boyd will appear before a virtual independent disciplinary panel on Thursday at 7.30pm and should he be found guilty, one possible sanction is a matchday ban.