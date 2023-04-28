Saints announce ticket details for Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final

The black, green and gold sealed their place in the league’s top four with one round of the season remaining last weekend, courtesy of an emphatic 66-5 win at Newcastle Falcons and a loss for London Irish.

That saw Saints qualify for the Premiership semi-finals for the second consecutive year – and short of a 63-point defeat for Leicester Tigers in the final round of fixtures next weekend, Phil Dowson's men will face old foes Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Saturday, May 13 (kick-off: 3.30pm).

Saints supporters will have access to an initial allocation of tickets for the game from 12pm on Tuesday, May 2; season ticket holders and members will enjoy priority windows of 48 hours and 24 hours respectively, before any remaining tickets are released on general sale from 12pm on Thursday, May 4.

Saints are set to travel to StoneX Stadium for the play-off semi-final

Season ticket holders, members and then those opted in to hear from Saints via email will receive unique links to purchase tickets at those times.

Should Saints not face Saracens in the Premiership semi-finals, Saracens will issue refunds to supporters who purchased tickets through Saints’ unique ticket links.

Any tickets purchased by Saints supporters using other methods will NOT BE REFUNDED should Northampton’s semi-final opposition change.

Prices start from £32.50 for adults, £24.50 for 65+ / Under-24s, and £16.25 for Under-16s, and orders are limited to two tickets only per customer.

The club cannot guarantee that separate orders will be seated together within the stadium.

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

This match is not included in your season ticket package.

All 2022/23 season ticket holders who are opted-in to hear from Northampton Saints via email will receive a unique link to purchase tickets in a 48-hour priority window at 12pm on Tuesday, May 2.

To sign-up to Saints’ mailing list, visit www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/sign-up.

SAINTS MEMBERS

Those who have purchased a membership for the 2022/23 season can access any remaining tickets in a 24-hour priority window from 12pm on Wednesday, May 3.

All 2022/23 Members who are opted-in to hear from Northampton Saints via email will receive a unique link to purchase tickets at this time.

To sign-up to Saints’ mailing list, visit www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/sign-up.

GENERAL SALE

Any remaining tickets in Saints’ allocation will go on general sale from 12pm on Thursday, May 4.

Supporters opted-in to hear from Northampton Saints via email will receive a unique link to purchase tickets at this time.

To sign-up to Saints’ mailing list, visit www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/sign-up.

Important information: All tickets for this match are [email protected] e-tickets and will be purchased via the Saracens online ticket shop – tickets CANNOT be purchased through Saints’ ticket office. To contact Saracens’ ticket office, either ring 0203 870 3303 or email [email protected]

For wheelchair accessible tickets, contact Saracens directly by emailing [email protected] or ringing 0203 870 3303 during opening hours.