Saints add Bedford date to pre-season schedule

Saints boss Chris Boyd

It will be the first of two friendlies in September as Saints last week confirmed that they will host Ospreys at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, September 10 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Chris Boyd's side will begin their Gallagher Premiership campaign at home to Gloucester on Saturday, September 18.

The clash with Bedford will be the first time the two sides have met since signing a new strategic partnership back in June 2020, with the mutually-beneficial collaboration seeing Saints and the Blues formally cooperate on a number of playing, coaching and training opportunities.

It will also be the first opportunity for Boyd’s men to wear the club’s brand-new 2021/22 away kit, which features the names of thousands of supporters etched into the fabric of the shirt and has sold in record numbers since its release 10 days ago.

Bedford last hosted Saints back in March 2017, with the men in black, green and gold running out 52-17 winners on that occasion. David Ribbans crossed for a hat-trick of tries, while the likes of Lewis Ludlam, James Fish and James Grayson all also made it onto the scoresheet.