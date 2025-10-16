Saints ace Todaro gets first senior call-up as he joins Fischetti in Italy squad

Edoardo Todaro has scored three tries in as many Gallagher PREM games (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints back Edoardo Todaro's rapid rise has been rewarded with a first senior Italy call-up for the upcoming Quilter Nations Series.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todaro, who is just 19 years old and has only made four appearances for Saints so far, will join club-mate Danilo Fischetti, who has 55 caps, in the Italy squad..

Milan-born back Todaro has started his career in flying form, making his Northampton debut just a month ago and instantly slotting into senior rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He notched two tries on his Gallagher PREM bow before crossing for a third in a player-of-the-match performance in last week’s derby-day clash with Leicester Tigers.

Todaro, who can play wing, centre or full-back, featured in all of his country’s Under-20 Six Nations games in 2025, as well as throughout the World Rugby U20 Championship.

And he now makes the step up to the senior level as he is selected ahead of Italy’s Tests against Australia, South Africa and Chile during November.

Italy squad for Quilter Nations Series

Props: Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby, 66 Caps), Danilo Fischetti (Saints, 55 Caps), Muhamed Hasa (Zebre Parma, 3 Caps), Marco Riccioni (Saracens, 34 Caps), Mirco Spagnolo (Benetton Rugby, 16 Caps).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hookers: Tommaso Di Bartolomeo (Zebre Parma, 3 Caps), Pablo Dimcheff (Colomiers Rugby, 2 Caps), Giacomo Nicotera (Stade Français, 34 Caps)

Second row forwards: Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 55 Caps), Riccardo Favretto (Benetton Rugby, 7 Caps), Enoch Opoku Gyamfi (Bath, Debutant), Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 64 Caps), Andrea Zambonin (Exeter Chiefs, 12 Caps).

Back row forwards: Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 30 Caps), Alessandro Izekor (Benetton Rugby, 6 Caps), Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 48 Caps), Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby, 65 Caps), Manuel Zuliani (Benetton Rugby, 35 Caps), Ross Vintcent (Exeter Chiefs, 17 Caps).

Scrum-halves: Alessandro Garbisi (Benetton Rugby, 18 Caps), Martin Page-Relo (Bordeaux, 18 Caps), Stephen Varney (Exeter Chiefs, 34 Caps).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fly-halves: Tommaso Allan (Perpignan, 86 Caps), Giacomo Da Re (Zebre Parma, 5 Caps), Paolo Garbisi (Toulon, 47 Caps).

Centres: Juan Ignacio Brex (Toulon, 46 Caps), Leonardo Marin (Benetton Rugby, 15 Caps), Damiano Mazza (Zebre Parma, Debutant), Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton Rugby, 31 Caps).

Wingers/full-backs: Ange Capuozzo (Stade Toulousain, 28 Caps), Monty Ioane (Lyon, 39 Caps), Louis Lynagh (Benetton Rugby, 7 Caps), Lorenzo Pani (Zebre Parma, 8 Caps), Edoardo Todaro (Saints, Uncapped).

Italy’s Quilter Nations Series fixtures

Italy vs Australia – November 8, 2025 (6.40pm Italy time) – Bluenergy Stadium

Italy vs South Africa – November 15, 2025 (kick-off: 1.40pm Italy time) – Allianz Stadium

Italy vs Chile – November 22, 2025 (kick-off: 9.10pm Italy time) – L. Ferraris Stadium