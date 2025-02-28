Saints ace Pollock has 'wonderful future ahead of him'

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England skills coach Kevin Sinfield says Saints back row forward Henry Pollock has a 'wonderful future ahead of him'.

Pollock is currently part of a 29-player group that has assembled in York to begin preparations for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, March 9 (kick-off 3pm GMT).

Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Sleightholme and Fin Smith are also involved.

Pollock has been training with England during the past couple of months while also playing a key role for England Under-20s in U20 Six Nations matches against Ireland and France.

And Sinfield said: "Pollock has been outstanding.

"He's been great and has massively impressed not just the coaches, but the players as well.

"He's got a wonderful future ahead of him."

England have claimed back-to-back Six Nations wins after losing their opening encounter, against Ireland.

And uncapped 20-year-old Pollock could yet get a chance to feature in the tournament, with matches against Italy and Wales lying in wait in March.

"Henry's in a squad of 29 here that are fit and available, with four or five that are here rehabbing," said Sinfield.

"He's in with a shout (of making the matchday squad) but they all are."

England squad preparing for the clash with Italy

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Henry Pollock (Saints), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby).

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

Rehabilitation: Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Tom Willis (Saracens), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens).