Saints 2022/23: Tom Vickers' season preview

That was Phil Dowson's reply when asked for three words to describe what he wants his Saints team to be this season.

Dowson has stepped up from his role as forwards coach to become the club's director of rugby.

It is the final step on a journey that has seen him transform from back row forward, occasional captain, coach and now the main man.

Dowson will hope to use all the experience he gained as a player and as an assistant to take Saints to the next level in 2022/23.

And the platform is certainly there for him to build on.

At the start of March, it looked like Dowson would be saddled with a monumental job.

Saints, who hadn't finished in the Gallagher Premiership top four since Chris Boyd's first season, in 2018/19, were slipping down the league standings.

They suffered agonising late losses against Sale Sharks, Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester, and they had seemingly fallen out of play-off contention.

But then came the rise.

Saints scored tries for fun as they propelled themselves up the Premiership, culminating in a fourth-placed finish after a crushing final-day success against Newcastle Falcons.

The team played with a real swagger as suddenly players seemed to realise their potential.

And they pushed Leicester Tigers extremely close, squandering several huge chances during the first half, before the eventual champions managed to prevail at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

It means Saints, who have undergone plenty of change this summer with Boyd and numerous long-serving players departing, have some mental momentum.

Expectations have risen again and there should be real confidence at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Many of these men have shown what they can do.

They have shown they can be consistent while also providing some superb entertainment.

Now the challenge is to turn a few good months into a truly outstanding season.

As assistant coach Matt Ferguson said recently: the time is now.

Players have to go from dependable Premiership performers to top-class operators.

Saints will expect the elevation of youngsters such as Manny Iyogun and Tommy Freeman, both of whom recently signed new deals, to continue.

And if it does, then this team can only get better.

Saints know that if they are able to front up physically every week, they are a match for anyone.

If they can bring that hard-nosed desire, which Dowson was famed for during his playing career, and ally it with the undoubted skill they possess, their aims can be lofty.

Many members of this group have been together for a few seasons now - and that togetherness should stand them in good stead.

There are also a few sprinkles of extra quality, with the likes of Australian trio Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young and James Ramm showing their talent in pre-season.

So, to borrow Ferguson's phrase, the ingredients are all in the cupboard.