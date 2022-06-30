Rory on a roll as Saints star gets set to shine for Scotland

And the centre feels that has helped to carry him into Scotland duty on the crest of a wave.

Hutchinson was a key part of Saints' stunning play-off push as they racked up a succession of bonus-point wins in the Gallagher Premiership.

That propelled them into the play-off semi-finals, in which they were beaten by Leicester Tigers.

Saints had their chances to see off the eventual champions but they fell short at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

However, the run of results they produced from early March has given Hutchinson a real boost as he prepares to play his part for his country on their summer tour of Argentina.

"Unfortunately we (Saints) fell short, but we had a great ride," said Hutchinson, speaking from Buenos Aires.

"We were playing knockout rugby for about three months and the team really got together.

Rory Hutchinson

"To fall short was a shame, but there's always next year.

"We've got a really good, young squad coming through so we're really looking forward to the challenge that comes."

As for his own form, Hutchinson, who starts at full-back for Scotland in the first Test on Saturday, said: "When you get on a bit of a roll, it makes things a bit better.

"I'm just really enjoying my rugby at the moment so that's the main thing.

"The season at Northampton is done now so it's full focus on camp now.

"The style of rugby we play at Saints and getting the ball in my hands helps me, and it also helps to play alongside some excellent players at Northampton and in camp. They get the best out of you."

Hutchinson, who has not played a Test for his country since February 2020, has won five Scotland caps to date, and many felt he was unfortunate to miss out on selection for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"It's been a long time and to get back to this position has been great," said the 26-year-old.

"But I need to get over that finish line and hopefully I can get on the field soon because it has been a long time and I have missed it.

"It's always disappointing not making the final cut (in 2019) but you've got to put that to bed and move on pretty quickly.

"In this industry, games come pretty quick so you need to move on and I managed to put that behind me.

"Yes it's still a big factor, but I'm back here now and hopefully I can prove people wrong.

"I've played with a lot of these boys and to take to the field with them at senior level is brilliant.

"Representing my family is massive for me and to play at international level for Scotland is an honour."

So how have Hutchinson and Co been passing time in camp?

"We all said make sure you bring your PlayStation or your Xbox so we've been playing a lot of that," he said.

"We've been playing Call of Duty and Fifa and I'm on career mode at the moment so I need to make sure my team win the Premier League.

"We've been watching Love Island most nights to keep our mind off rugby when we do get a chance because it can be really intense in camp.