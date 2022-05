Young sports stars of the future in Daventry are celebrating after winning all three games in the latest Rugby Tour 2022.

Hard work has paid off for Under 15’s Daventry Rugby Club players who defeated the prestigious Twickenham Under 15’s boys in the finals at Weston-super-Mare.

Players and their parents have praised coaches Ben Bennett and Toby Johnson for not only passing on their skills, but teaching safe tackling in the sport.

The team.

All the players grew mullets for the tour.