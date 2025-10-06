'Right place, right time' - Saints star Hutchinson plays down his Kingsholm heroics

Rory Hutchinson set up a try for Archie McParland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rory Hutchinson has played down his Sunday heroics at Kingsholm, claiming it was just a case of 'right place, right time'.

The Saints centre produced an incredible personal performance, which included try assists, try-saving tackles and breakdown penalty wins.

Hutchinson delivered one of the best first-half showings you will see as Saints moved into a 31-0 lead against Gloucester.

And though they had to eventually produce a comeback of their own to win 37-35 late on, Hutchinson was deservedly named man of the match.

When asked about his sensational showing, Hutchinson said: "If I can contribute in any way - brilliant.

"There will be games where you don't even get a sniff near the ball, so it was just right time, right place really.

"I was happy I could contribute to the team in that way."

Saints were missing 19 players for the trip to Kingsholm, but they secured a memorable win that saw them survive Gloucester's second-half surge to prevail.

"It wasn't looking good at one point, was it?" Hutchinson said.

"First of all, we're really happy we got five points on the road.

"Gloucester are a class outfit, they really test you with their attacking shape, but the highlight for us was when we were down to 13 men, really making them work hard to score those tries.

"You could really see the team contributing together, and that's what it's all about.

"We don't want to have to be doing that (digging so deep), we would have liked to have done what we did in the first half because we came out and played with a lot of energy.

"We need to look at how we fix coming out of half-time. We want to score first and that first 10 minutes is the most important, but unfortunately we're just not quite getting it right.

"We want to play like we train and I felt like we put that out there in the first half, but when we're under pressure we need to find a way to relieve that.

"We always say that we want to keep doing what we've been doing in the first half.

"Nothing should change, we don't want to play conservatively and we want to keep playing how we did in that first half.

"But for whatever reason, we're not quite finding it at the moment."

Fly-half Anthony Belleau stepped up to be the match-winner for Saints as he showed fantastic character and composure to slot a penalty in swirling wind eight minutes from time.

And Hutchinson said: "Fair play to the Frenchie!

"He learned a new word today: gusty. I told him that and he was like 'oh, gusty'.

"It's not an easy place to come and kick with The Shed and I thought he was excellent.

"He's probably used to all that whistling having come from France and he's a class player.

"We're lucky to have him."

Saints don't have much time to celebrate their Kingsholm success as they get set to host Leicester Tigers in a huge derby-day battle on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

And Hutchinson knows Tigers will also be coming into the game on a high after recovering from a 19-0 deficit to defeat Harlequins 29-19 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday.

"Look at the comeback Leicester had!" he said. "We need to be on our A game.

"I don't need to say much about the derby - it's one of the best games in the league."

Saints will welcome back British & Irish Lions stars Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman this weekend as their mandatory rest period is now over.

And Hutchinson said: "I'm looking forward to it.

"Pollock is so hyper at the moment!

"With the news of Fin staying (Smith signed a contract extension on Saturday) and whatnot and him coming back into the fold, it will give us that extra boost."