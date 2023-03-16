News you can trust since 1869
Ribbans gets the call as he joins Saints team-mate Ludlam in England starting line-up

David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam will start for England against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

By Tom Vickers
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:13 GMT- 2 min read

Alex Mitchell is also in the matchday 23 as he has been named among the replacements, with Leicester Tigers man Jack van Poortvliet again preferred at scrum-half.

Ludlam, who is named as a vice-captain, has started every game for England during the Guinness Six Nations, regularly impressing for the Red Rose.

Ribbans comes into the team to line up alongside Maro Itoje in the second row.

England boss Steve Borthwick said: “We travel to Dublin to face an Ireland team on Saturday that has the chance to secure a Grand Slam Championship victory at home for the first time.

“We know that after the bitter disappointment of the display against an exceptional France team last week, we will have to be much improved to meet the challenge of playing the side presently ranked number one in the world.

“However, I have witnessed an England squad determined to make amends for the defeat at Twickenham, and I am confident that the team announced today will once again want to show the sort of resilience and attitude that brought us victory in Wales.”

England team to face Ireland: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps); 14. Anthony Watson (Leicester Tigers, 54 caps), 13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 55 caps), 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 50 caps), 11. Henry Arundell (London Irish, 6 caps); 10. Owen Farrell (c) (Saracens, 105 caps), 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 11 caps); 1. Ellis Genge (vc) (Bristol Bears, 47 caps), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 76 caps), 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 60 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 66 caps), 5. David Ribbans (Saints, 4 caps); 6. Lewis Ludlam (vc) (Saints, 18 caps), 7. Jack Willis (Toulouse, 9 caps), 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 13 caps).

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker (Harlequins, 3 caps), 17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 78 caps), 18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 99 caps), 19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), 20. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 4 caps), 21. Alex Mitchell (Saints, 4 caps), 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps), 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 14 caps)

