Revealed: The six Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures in Northampton

England are heading to the Gardens again (photo by Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images)

The six Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 pool stage fixtures that will be staged in Northampton have been revealed by World Rugby.

England’s crucial Pool A clash with Samoa will take place at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, August 30, 2025 (kick-off 5pm).

Before that, two Pool C clashes will be held back-to-back at the Gardens on Sunday, August 24 as Ireland tackle Japan (kick-off 12pm) before Brazil, who became the first team from South America to qualify for a Women’s Rugby World Cup earlier this year, make their tournament debut against South Africa.

Ireland and Spain lock horns in Northampton on Sunday, August 31 (kick-off 12pm) before the matches in the town conclude with a second double-header on Sunday, September 7, starting with Italy versus Brazil (kick-off 2pm) followed by France versus South Africa (kick-off 4.45pm).

A spectacular opening weekend will see hosts England face USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Friday, August 22, while reigning champions New Zealand will begin their title defence against Spain at York Community Stadium on Sunday, August 24.

The match schedule has been developed with team and fan experience at heart, with exciting match-ups in each of the eight host locations, family-friendly kick-off times and optimised team travel.

Aligned with World Rugby standards, each team will also benefit from a minimum of six rest days between pool matches, enabling the world’s top teams to prepare and perform at their best.

Five double-header fixtures will take place during the pool stages, generating a festival atmosphere in the host locations and creating a day-out for families and local communities.

With child prices available at all matches including the opening and knock-out matches and a vast majority of kick-off times in the afternoon, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 promises to be the family event of the year inspiring the next generation of players in England.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director, Sarah Massey, said: “The confirmation of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match schedule brings a wave of excitement as fans in the host nation and around the globe can now mark their calendars for this era-defining tournament.

“With thrilling match-ups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world’s top teams to showcase the very best of women’s rugby.

”Whether you’re a rugby fan or a newcomer, join us and be part of this unstoppable energy and historic moment!”

Ticket information

With 95 per cent of the population in England within two hours of a match venue, fans will have an unprecedented opportunity to see rugby’s biggest stars in action, while host cities are getting ready to welcome international travelling fans with iconic and vibrant local experiences.

With excitement building, fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches from 11am (GMT) on Tuesday, November 5 until 11am (GMT) on Tuesday, November 19.

Ballots will be used for any price categories which are oversubscribed. Fans can register to be the first to hear about ticket news HERE.

Prior to the two-week ticket application phase, Worldwide Partner Mastercard is offering its cardholders access to a 48-hour priority sale for all matches from 11am (GMT+1) today until 11:00 (GMT+1) on Thursday, October 24 at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

Only Mastercard payments will be accepted during this priority window.

Rugby World Cup 2025 fixtures being played in Northampton

Sunday, August 24: Ireland v Japan (kick-off 12pm)

Sunday, August 24: South Africa v Brazil (kick-off 2.45pm)

Saturday, August 30: England v Samoa (kick-off 5pm)

Sunday, August 31: Ireland v Spain (kick-off 12pm)

Sunday, September 7: Italy v Brazil (kick-off 2pm)

Sunday, September 7: France v South Africa (kick-off 4.45pm)