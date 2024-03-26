Retiring Waller wants to make more special memories with Saints this season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 34-year-old will call time on his storied career at the end of the current campaign.

And he will certainly have plenty of special times to look back on, including at Twickenham in May 2014 when Waller scored the winning try in extra-time to win Saints their first, and so far only, Premiership title.

The loosehead prop has made 370 appearances so far for Saints, and now he is looking to drive them to glory in the Premiership and Champions Cup in his 15th and final season at the club.

Alex Waller scored the winning try in the 2014 Premiership final (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“It’s difficult to put into words what Northampton Saints means to me,” said Waller. “I’ve been involved with the club since I was 14 years old, it’s been a massive part of my life.

“My time here has been amazing, and I wouldn’t change any of it.

"Staying a one-club man is something I’m really proud of, and hopefully I’ve been able to give Saints supporters some fond memories over the years.

“You always want to leave the shirt in a better place than you found it, and I would like to think I’ve added my own flavour to it.

"To be able to captain my boyhood club was a real highlight of my time here, and I’ve been so fortunate to play alongside some greats of the game and to have played so many games for this incredible club – it has by far exceeded my expectations.

“In sport, there are times where the job has to come before anything else.

"I’ve got to thank my wife, Harley, and my kids, Beau and Winnie, for putting up with me through what is essentially a very selfish job, as well as mum, dad, Karl and Debbie for supporting me throughout my whole career.

"Now it’s time for me to change course, and put my family completely at the centre of my attention.

“I’ve loved going on the journey with my brother Ethan too, playing with and against him. I want to congratulate him on his career, we’re all really proud of what he’s achieved as a player.

“There are too many other people to thank; Jim Mallinder and Dorian West gave me my first opportunity, Chris Boyd gave me the honour of the captaincy, Matt Lee (head of medical) has been through my whole journey with me, and I’ve also worked with Chris Kemp (strength and conditioning) throughout my entire career.

"I get the plaudits for my longevity, but the reality is that none of it would be possible without the backroom staff – they don’t get anywhere near the credit that they deserve.

“I’ll hopefully still be involved at the club and the business I run alongside Tom Wood (Waller & Wood Woodworks) will be keeping me busy. It’ll certainly be a different challenge and something I’m looking forward to doing more of.

“But for now there’s plenty of rugby still to be played this season, and hopefully some more good memories to make.

"The first season I was properly established within the squad was when we won the Premiership in 2014, so if we were to finish up on another high it would be pretty poetic.”

Alex Waller fact file

The 34-year-old is the club’s record appearance holder in the professional era, and the eighth-most capped player in Saints’ history, having made 370 appearances in a Northampton shirt to date.

The Kettering-born loosehead graduated from Saints’ Academy to make his senior debut in 2009, writing his name into Northampton’s history books after scoring the extra-time try which sealed the Premiership title for the men in black, green and gold in 2014.

Waller captained the club for three seasons from 2018 to 2021, lifting the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2019.

Waller holds the Premiership record for most consecutive appearances in league history; his streak saw him star in Premiership and European matches across a number of seasons, helping Saints in their run to the 2011 Heineken Cup final and the historic Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2014.