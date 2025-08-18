Reed 'super happy' as Saints Under-18s start season with thrilling win

Charlie Reed (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints Academy head coach Charlie Reed says he is 'super happy' with the Under-18s' start to the new PREM Next Gen season.

The black, green and gold youngsters secured a thrilling 64-51 win against Exeter Chiefs on pitch 2 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Friday.

The league champions began their title defence in style, despite missing a large contingent of players to international call-ups and injuries, scoring seven tries in a sizzling first-half display.

Woody Hamilton-Hurst’s try straight from the kick-off started an attacking display that was a characteristic of the Saints DNA.

The home side had two more scores on the board by the 10-minute mark, courtesy of Hardy Linnell and Hamilton-Hurst again.

Chiefs got one back through a driving maul, but not before a barrage of Saints scores, with George Tonga’uiha, Will Howes and George Cooper all crossing the whitewash.

The pick of the bunch came from back row forward Reuben Williams, following a break from inside Saints’ half, to allow the hosts to take a commanding half-time lead.

Chiefs started the second period well, grabbing an excellent score following a hard line from Will Pidwell, finished off by Olly Bertie.

Saints responded with Elijah Jeyes going over twice, but from there Exeter took back full control of the game, running in five unanswered tries despite the young Saints’ best efforts.

The game was an excellent showcase of the talent on show in the PREM Next Gen league, and Saints will take confidence from the victory heading into this week’s fixture away to Gloucester.

“Firstly, we’ve got to acknowledge that was a very young, fresh team," Reed said.

“We had 20 debutants out of our 23-man squad. It's great to see them run out, for us as coaches to see where they're at in their development, and to be able to review that performance with them.

“I thought we were exceptional in the first half. On both sides of the ball we asked the lads to show their intent, and show how hard they're willing to work. And I thought they delivered that in abundance.

“In the second period, we just started to not play smart rugby, occasionally we played in the wrong areas. We’ve got to work on those things, and then defensively we’ve got to work on our efforts to go and put our bodies in front of things.

“I’m super happy with the result, but definitely we have things we need to work on.”

Saints Under-18s: 15 Hardy Linnell, 14 Woody Hamilton-Hurst, 13 Will Howes, 12 Cal Tarry, 11 George Cooper, 10 Kai Fisher, 9 Jack Woods; 1 Lucas Veevers, 2 Ferdi Barnett-Vincent, 3 Noah Buxton, 4 Rafferty Hewitt, 5 George Tonga’uiha, 6 Will Hepher (c), 7 Reuben Williams, 8 Charlie Hammick.

Replacements: 16 Kingsley Gallimore, 17 Louie Dufty, 18 Ted Warner, 19 Connor Wright, 20 Ronan Perkins, 21 Caelin Chin, 22 Elijah Jeyes, 23 Matthieu Degui.

Immediately after the PREM Next Gen league fixture was a friendly between Saints’ and Chiefs’ Under-17s sides.

Saints came away with a 57-35 victory, courtesy of braces from both Finn Westly and Jeremiah German, as well as tries from Charlie King, Toby Seaman, Kai Manson and James Egan.